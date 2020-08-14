Oxford PD investigating apparent murder-suicide

Oxford Police on the scene of the apparent murder-suicide

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Friday morning.

According to OPD Investigator Johnathon Butler, authorities arrived at a residence in the 6000 block of Shannon Brook Lane around 11:54 a.m.

Once on the scene, police discovered two victims, a male and female, deceased. The incident is believed to be a murder-suicide.

The investigation is still ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 more information is released.

