Oxford PD investigating apparent murder-suicide

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oxford Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Friday morning.
According to OPD Investigator Johnathon Butler, authorities arrived at a residence in the 6000 block of Shannon Brook Lane around 11:54 a.m.
Once on the scene, police discovered two victims, a male and female, deceased. The incident is believed to be a murder-suicide.
The investigation is still ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 more information is released.
LATEST POSTS
- ‘Rent must be paid’: Eviction moratoriums expiring
- As farmers call for more virus aid, Perdue says it’s waiting
- Autherine Lucy Foster, first Black UA student, to receive honorary doctorate from Miles College
- Police searching for woman who crashed into Trussville Home Depot to steal items
- Tuscaloosa PD rescues 12 people, mostly children, who were stranded on SUV roof during flash flood