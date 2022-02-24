BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tensions between Ukraine and Russia have hit critical levels with Russia invading its western neighbor Thursday morning.

The Ukrainian government has already reported about 40 people have been killed with dozens more wounded in the attacks so far. President Joe Biden held a press conference from the White House Thursday afternoon and unveil “further consequences” towards Russia.

The US has already placed sanctions on Russia after the country deployed armed forces into Ukraine Tuesday.

In order to try and inform the public on the rising conflict abroad on a more local basis, the University of Alabama at Birmingham held a live discussion with one of its history professors.

George Liber is an “expert in Soviet, post-Soviet and East European social history as well as 20th-century Ukrainian history,” according to UAB. He also discussed the conflict between the countries as well as what we can expect to see in the coming days.

You can watch the full stream with Liber in the video player above.