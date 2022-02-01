BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — Colonel Scott Grant joined CBS 42 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the Ukraine and Russia conflict.

Col. Grant, the former commander of the 117th Air Refueling Wing in Birmingham, provided his viewpoint of the conflict between the Ukraine and Russia.

A series of high level talks are in the works on Tuesday to avert the threat of war as Russian troops mass by the tens of thousands on the borders of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make an appearance with the Hungarian prime minister, and anticipation is high that Putin will speak publicly about the crisis for the first time in weeks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking a break from his troubles at home for a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Kremlin also announced Putin’s in-person meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron “in the foreseeable future.”

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is divided between people who are enthusiastically volunteering to join a civil resistance to a potential Russian invasion and those who just want to live their lives.

Which side wins out in Kharkiv, which is Ukraine’s second largest city and is just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from where Russian troops are massing, could well determine the fate of the country.

