BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Another part of the American Relief Plan kicks into gear Thursday – child tax credit money will start being paid monthly to families across the U.S. to help with recovery from the pandemic.

It’s all part of the government’s continued efforts to support qualifying families impacted by COVID. If you filed tax returns for 2019 or 2020, or signed up to get a stimulus check, you’re automatically enrolled to get this money.