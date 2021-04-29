The Latest: New Mexico to encourage people to return to work

A cargo plane arrives with a shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at the FedEx hub in Toronto, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says New Mexico will soon adopt new policies encouraging residents receiving jobless benefits to go back to work.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the Democratic governor says the policies will be unveiled in the next week or so and that extended benefits should not be a “disincentive” to work.

Some business owners have said they are struggling to compete against expanded unemployment benefits, saying incentives have yet to attract a large applicant pool.

Advocacy groups say workers should not be blamed for not wanting to put their families at risk of COVID-19 for low-paying jobs that offer minimal benefits.

New Mexico has had one of the highest unemployment rates in the U.S., behind only New York and Hawaii. The state reported an 8.3% unemployment rate in March and waived its job search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

DENVER — Coloradoans may be able to celebrate happy hour at home with beverages from their favorite restaurants even in a post-pandemic world under a measure passed by the state House.

The bill extending the sale of to-go cocktails beyond the coronavirus crisis was unanimously advanced to the Senate, KUSA-TV reports.

A previous executive order from Democratic Gov. Jared Polis allowing takeout alcohol was scheduled to expire this summer.

Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Montana, Arkansas and the District of Columbia have all made their to-go measures permanent.

PHOENIX — A fully vaccinated Arizona state lawmaker confirms that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tucson Democratic Rep. Alma Hernandez announced late Wednesday that she has some mild symptoms and is quarantining at the home she maintains in Phoenix.

Democratic Rep. Daniel Hernandez, her brother, says he tested negative for the virus but will self-isolate for several days and then take another test.

Alma Hernandez is at least the eighth Arizona state lawmaker to have contracted the virus, and the only known one who was fully vaccinated.

She notes that getting the inoculation does not always prevent the infection.

At least 435 state lawmakers nationwide have tested positive for the disease and seven have died, according to a tally by The Associated Press.

TORONTO — All people 18 years and above will be eligible for a vaccine in Canada’s largest province the week of May 24.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott also says half the vaccines the province receives in the next two weeks will go to hot spots amid a third wave of infections fueled by variants.

Vaccinations have ramped up in Canada in recent weeks after a slow start.

A lack of domestic production and supply chain difficulties have forced the country to extend the time between the first shot and the second by up to four months so that everyone can be protected faster with the primary dose. The hope is to get all adults at least one shot by the end of June.

NEW YORK — Places around the U.S. are offering incentives to energize the slowing vaccination drive and get reluctant Americans to roll up their sleeves.

Some involve free beer, doughnuts and savings bonds. These small promotional efforts have been accompanied by more serious and far-reaching efforts by officials in cities such as Detroit, where they’re going door-to-door or paying people $50 to drive others to get vaccinated.

Public health officials say the efforts are crucial to reach people who haven’t been vaccinated yet — whether they’re hesitant or have trouble making an appointment or getting to a vaccination site. Most older Americans are fully vaccinated, so the effort is moving into a new phase.

So far, 43% of the population in the U.S. has received at least one shot, while 30% is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials are again loosening coronavirus restrictions, announcing restaurants, bars and other businesses can soon operate at 100% capacity.

That’s an increase from 75%. The looser rules take effect Friday.

There are still some important restrictions. While the statewide mask mandate in Louisiana is being dropped, New Orleans is maintaining mask requirements. Businesses will have to maintain social distancing. Varying limits remain at stadiums and indoor arenas. But other indoor gathering limits are increasing from 150 people to 250. And outdoor gatherings of 500 people will be allowed, up from 250.

The easing of rules comes as the city, which was an early hot spot for COVID-19, continues to see increasing vaccination rates, while new cases and the percentage of positive tests remain low.

City officials stress that caution is still necessary until more people are vaccinated. Louisiana ranks 48th in the nation with at least one shot (32%) and 42nd for fully vaccinated people (24%), according to the Centers for Disease Control.

NEW YORK — Health experts are still cautioning against attending big sporting events during the pandemic but say there are ways to make it safer if you go.

They say outdoor stadiums are safer than indoor arenas. Venues that limit attendance and require masks are safer as well. Some teams are also requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for the coronavirus. Once at the stadium, experts say to avoid indoor bars, restaurants and box seating.

The CDC says if you feel sick or are waiting for results of a coronavirus test, stay home.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at a brisk 6.4% annual rate last quarter — a show of strength fueled by government aid and declining coronavirus cases as the nation rebounds with unusual speed from the pandemic recession.

Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimates the nation’s gross domestic product, its total output of goods and services, accelerated in the January-March quarter from a 4.3% annual gain in the final quarter of 2020.

Growth in the current April-June period is expected to be faster still, potentially reaching a 10% annual pace or more, powered by an increase in people willing to travel, shop, dine out and otherwise resume their spending habits.

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron says France will reopen cafe and restaurant terraces May 19 as well as museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions.

The decision comes as the country is slowly starting to step out of its partial lockdown despite high numbers of infections and hospitalizations.

Macron confirms that a ban on domestic travel will be lifted next week. A curfew currently in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be maintained.

On May 19, restaurants and cafes will be able to welcome customers outdoors, with tables of maximum six people, and the curfew will be pushed back to 9 p.m. Cultural places and sport facilities will also reopen, with a limit of 800 people indoors and 1,000 outdoors.

The plan allows foreign tourists on June 9 if they have a certificate of vaccination or a PCR test. On June 30, the final stage would involve an end of the curfew and lifting of most restrictions.

AMSTERDAM — The European drug regulator says it is evaluating an application to use a rheumatoid arthritis drug to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients who need extra oxygen.

The European Medicines Agency says it is evaluating baricitinib, which is sold under the name Olumiant, to treat patients aged 10 years and older.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization in November for baricitinib, in combination with remdesivir.

The drug blocks the action of enzymes that play a role in causing inflammation. The EMA says it is thought the drug could help reduce inflammation and tissue damage in COVID-19 patients.

The agency will assess data from Eli Lilly, the company that markets the drug, including two large randomized studies in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The evaluation is expected to be completed by July.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a plan to tie the lifting of coronavirus restrictions to the state’s vaccination rate, setting four benchmarks.

About half of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose, but the state has become a national hotspot for coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.

Under the “MI Vacc to Normal” plan, indoor capacity limits at restaurants and other venues will be lifted once 65% are vaccinated. At a 70%, the gathering limits and face mask order will go away barring unanticipated circumstances.

The state health department could delay easing restrictions in regions where a seven-day case rate reaches more than 250 per million residents.

BUCHAREST — The Romanian capital has launched its first drive-thru vaccination center as authorities look to speed up the country’s inoculation campaign.

Dozens of cars lined up at the center in Bucharest’s Constitution Square as people without appointments looked to receive a shot.

Medical student Gabriela Mihalache decided to go to the drive-thru after failing to get a vaccine elsewhere, saying, “It took less time here.”

Next week some 3,000 family doctors are set to join the vaccination campaign by inoculating people at their practices.

Since authorities introduced tighter virus-control measures last month, infections have fallen from around 6,000 a day to 2,000.

NEW YORK — New York’s mayor expects the city to “fully reopen” by July 1 with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Bill de Blasio tells MSNBC the city will be ready for stores, offices and theaters to open at full strength. He cites improved vaccination rates and decreasing hospitalizations.

But it is unclear whether the mayor has the power to say when schools, restaurants and offices can open at full capacity. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has maintained throughout the pandemic that those decisions are his alone.

De Blasio says the goal remains for Broadway theaters to open fully in September. He says he hopes some smaller productions can open by July.

NAIROBI, Kenya — Africa’s top public health official says Congo wants to give back some 1.3 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses so they can be distributed to other nations.

Africa Centers for Disease Control director John Nkengasong says there is “a lot of vaccine hesitancy” in the country, and there is a five-week timeline to get doses administered elsewhere.

Nkengasong says Congo is working with the COVAX project, aimed at distributing doses to low- and middle-income nations, to hand over its unused supplies.

African countries largely rely on doses from COVAX, but Nkengasong says the crisis in India means further doses for the continent could be affected for weeks or months. The Serum Institute of India makes the doses that COVAX delivers to African nations, but India has banned exports as it grapples with a devastating resurgence of infections.

ISLAMABAD — After weeks of hesitation, Pakistanis are rushing to vaccination centers to get inoculated against the coronavirus as COVID-19 deaths devastate neighboring India.

Most Pakistanis had avoided registering for free vaccines since the government started offering them in March.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said Thursday that more than 100,000 shots were administered for a second consecutive day. He said it was encouraging that residents were showing interest in getting inoculated against the virus.

Pakistan on Thursday reported 151 virus-related deaths in 24 hours, one of the country’s highest daily tolls.

MADRID — More than 40 nongovernmental organizations are urging Spanish authorities to ensure that homeless people and migrants without authorization to be in the country aren’t left out of COVID-19 vaccination plans.

The groups, which include Amnesty International, say they sent a letter to Health Minister Carolina Dias on Thursday asking for the urgent adoption of promised legislation that would plug gaps in Spain’s mass vaccination program.

They say people without the social security cards needed to register for vaccine shots risk being left out, though the organizations acknowledge that some regional governments have taken steps to address that.

Ensuring equitable, non-discriminatory distribution of coronavirus vaccines has been an issue in much of the world.

LISBON, Portugal — The head of the World Health Organization says more than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally with 82% of them given in high- and upper-middle-income countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says just 0.3% of all vaccines administered have gone to people in low-income countries.

Tedros said during an online health conference Thursday that access to vaccines “is one of the defining challenges of the pandemic” and that public health is “the foundation of social, economic and political stability.”