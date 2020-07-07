The Latest: New Zealand to charge patient who went shopping

Students wearing face masks to protect against the new coronavirus have their documents checked by security officers before the first day of China’s national college entrance examinations, known as the gaokao, in Beijing, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. China’s college entrance exams began in Beijing on Tuesday after being delayed by a month due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand authorities say they will press charges against a coronavirus patient who escaped quarantine in Auckland and went shopping at a supermarket.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, the head of managed isolation and quarantine, said the 32-year-old man escaped through a fence at the Stamford Plaza hotel and was gone for just over an hour before returning. The man later tested positive for the virus.

Webb said the man was a New Zealand citizen who’d recently returned from India and his actions were “completely unacceptable.”

New Zealand has eliminated community transmission of the virus and is trying to contain cases at the border by placing new arrivals into a 14-day quarantine at various hotels.

Depending on exactly what charges are brought, the man could face a fine or a maximum of six months in jail if found guilty. Webb said that CCTV footage indicated the man had not been in close contact with others at the Countdown supermarket and had used a self-service checkout. Nevertheless, the supermarket has been closed for a deep clean.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wants schools “fully operational”even amid coronavirus pandemic.

— Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positivefor COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus’ severity.

— WHO watching surge of virus cases, expects uptick in deaths.

— Almost 11 million students begin taking China’s university entrance exam after a delay as the country worked to bring down coronavirus infections.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Renewed pandemic restrictions appeared possible in southwestern Pennsylvania as virus infections in Pittsburgh and its border counties surged, driven in part by people frequenting bars and restaurants, according to health officials.

Already, Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located and the recent spike in new infections is centered, is in the midst of a one-week ban on in-person service at bars and restaurants as health officials try to contain the spread. Allegheny County also ordered the casino there to close and banned gatherings of more than 25 people for the week.

There were indications Tuesday that restrictions could be reimposed in surrounding counties that are also reporting rising infection numbers. Increased viral transmission in southwestern Pennsylvania is largely responsible for a 37% jump in the rate of new infections statewide over the past four weeks, according to an Associated Press analysis of state data.

“There will be targeted mitigation efforts that the commonwealth will announce tomorrow,” Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan told the AP on Tuesday evening.

___

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco is holding off on reopening indoor restaurants and outdoor bars because of continued coronavirus infections.

In Santa Clara County, officials plan to open hair and nail salons after receiving permission from the state to do so. Despite the different tactics in reopening, health officials from both San Francisco Bay Area counties pleaded with the public to keep wearing masks and stay away from others.

The counties have been among the most aggressive in battling the pandemic. But like other communities nationwide, the counties are seeing increasing hospitalizations and infections.

California on Tuesday reported more than 6,000 newly identified cases and 111 deaths.

___

MISSOURI — Missouri is reporting the state’s highest daily increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which health officials said is partly due to delayed reporting because of the holiday weekend.

Missouri reported another 773 cases of coronavirus Tuesday, a roughly 3.2% increase from Monday. There have been 24,629 reported cases total since the virus first struck the state. At least 1,042 people have died so far, including another 14 reported Tuesday.

Health department officials attribute the single-day hike partly to delayed reporting from labs to the state.

“We also had a high volume of case accumulation over the holiday weekend and expect some higher than average numbers tomorrow as well,” spokeswoman Lisa Cox said in an email.

On July 4, the state reported only 59 additional cases, for example.

Health department data show roughly 700 daily hospitalizations from COVID-19 in recent days. That’s up from the roughly 600 a day reported at the end of last month but lower than the more than 980 when hospitalizations peaked in May.

___

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota regulators have rejected imposing mandatory production cuts on the oil industry.

Both Texas and Oklahoma rejected similar proposals this year as oil prices fell during the coronavirus pandemic. The three-member North Dakota Industrial Commission decided unanimously to dismiss the idea following a lengthy hearing in May.

Many oil producers and tribal mineral owners from the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation opposed mandatory production cuts, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

“Let’s let the private sector hammer out some of these things and where government can assist and intervene we’ll do so, but it’s probably best if we don’t go down this road,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said Tuesday.

State regulators have imposed production cuts before, in the 1950s and 1960s during the early days of North Dakota’s oil industry. But since then, the industry has grown much more complex, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said. But regulators still have the authority to declare oil as a “waste” if prices get low, and effectively require that oil producers curtail their output.

___

RALEIGH , N.C. — North Carolina has announced that residents will no longer need a doctor’s referral to get a coronavirus test.

Tuesday’s order, lasting until Gov. Roy Cooper’s current state of emergency is rescinded, aims to encourage more Black, Hispanic and Native American residents to get tested.

Mandy Cohen, state secretary of Health and Human Services, also announced the creation of up to 300 free temporary testing sites throughout July.

The expansion comes even as Cohen said the state needs more testing supplies from the federal government. Cohen said she and Cooper discussed the need for more chemical reagents Monday with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

While test results previously took 2 to 3 days to get back results in June, Cohen said supply issues have increased current waits to a week in some cases.

North Carolina reported a high of nearly 1,000 coronavirus hospitalizations Tuesday, along with a two-week low in daily completed tests with less than 13,000 performed.

___

WASHINGTON — Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the Trump administration’s White House task force on COVID-19, says experts have been surprised by the impact the virus has had on high-income and upper-middle-income countries.

She says public health experts never thought that 80 percent of the cases and probably 90 percent of the deaths would be reported in high-income and upper-middle-income countries.

She says COVID-19′s impact in the United States has been aggravated by the prevalence of hypertension, diabetes and obesity, highlighting America’s need to become a healthier nation.

Birx spoke Tuesday during an online event Tuesday hosted by the Atlantic Council.

___

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Alabama and other states with soaring coronavirus rates have a window of opportunity to bring it under control and spoke in favor of state and local requirements for masks in public.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Diseases, says the United States is in a resurgence of new coronavirus cases, with daily cases nearly double the country’s previously high baseline. Infection rates have been rising in the South and West.

“We are facing a serious problem now,” Fauci said in an online news conference with Alabama Sen. Doug Jones. He says the U.S. is in a situation where it must continue to try to reopen in a safe, prudent manner.

“What is alarming is the slope of the curve,” Fauci said of cases in Alabama. He added, “the signal should be wear a mask, period.”

Fauci says the mean age of people getting infected is about 15 years younger than previously in the U.S. While generally healthier, young people can still face serious illness if they have underling health conditions.

The country’s top infectious disease expert spoke in favor of school reopening, saying there are ripple effects for families if children can’t go to school. He says areas with high rates of illness might consider mandatory masks or rotating schedules to reduce classroom size.

___

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his spokeswoman said.

That comes hours after Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced that his own test for the highly contagious virus had come back negative.

The announcement about 73-year-old Hosemann came two days after the other top leader in the Mississippi Legislature, Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn, 57, announced his positive test for COVID-19.

Mississippi legislators were at the Capitol for most of June and on July 1, wrapping up their annual session that was interrupted for several weeks by the pandemic. Many legislators and others in the building did not wear masks, and people often sat and stood close to one another.

Hosemann has informed members of the Senate he tested positive for the virus and “will follow State Health Department guidelines by self-quarantining and working at home,” spokeswoman Leah Rupp Smith said.

___

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma health officials reported a new daily record of confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 858 reported in the last 24 hours.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health also reported five additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 404.

Oklahoma has been experiencing a surge in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, with 426 people currently hospitalized because of the disease, an increase of more than 100 from the same time last week, according to health department figures.

The latest data brings the total number of confirmed positive cases for coronavirus in Oklahoma to 17,220.

Meanwhile, New York officials added Oklahoma to the list of states required to quarantine for 14 days because of the surge.

The previous daily high for Oklahoma was 585, which was reported last week. Gov. Kevin Stitt said at the time the state was a “long ways away” from reintroducing restrictions that might harm the economy.

___

BATON ROUGE, La. — One of Louisiana’s education leaders is calling for the cancellation of public school athletics this fall amid the resurgence of the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

Nearly 2,000 new virus cases were confirmed in Louisiana on Tuesday, and hospitalizations from the COVID-19 disease have reached above 1,000.

Senate Education Chairman Cleo Fields sent letters to the leaders of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana School Boards Association, calling for the suspension of athletic events at K-12 public schools during the fall semester as a safety precaution.

“I’m asking them to step up and take action to protect our children,” he said in a statement.

Louisiana is experiencing a sharp uptick in confirmed cases of COVID-19 and patients who are hospitalized with complications from the disease. More than 3,200 Louisiana residents have died, according to the state health department, a number that grew by 23 on Tuesday.

___

RAMALLAH, West Bank — The Palestinian Authority has extended a lockdown in the West Bank for another five days in hopes of slowing a new outbreak of the coronavirus.

The stay-at-home orders allow people to go out only for food or medicine and prohibit most intercity travel in Palestinian areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The lockdown was imposed last Friday and had been set to be lifted on Wednesday.

After the authority largely contained a first wave of cases, infections have skyrocketed in recent weeks, with more than 4,600 cases in the West Bank.

Neighboring Israel is also experiencing a new outbreak, reporting record levels of new cases in recent days.

___

The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization says the coronavirus is continuing to gain pace globally. Noting the marked increase in the number of confirmed cases being reported in the past five or six weeks, he warned that a spike in deaths could be soon to follow.

“In April and May, we were dealing with 100,000 cases a day,” said Dr. Michael Ryan during a Tuesday press briefing. “Today we’re dealing with 200,000 a day.”

Ryan said that the number of COVID-19 deaths appeared to be stable for the moment, but he cautioned that there is often a lag time between when confirmed cases increase and when deaths are reported due to the time it takes for the coronavirus to run its course in patients.

Ryan also dismissed the idea that the significant jump in cases was due to more widespread testing and , said, “This epidemic is accelerating.”

He says he hopes the collective knowledge gained about effectively treating COVID-19 patients helps keep the death rate relatively low, but that can’t be guaranteed.

“We’ve only really experienced this rapid increase in cases over the last five to six weeks,” Ryan said. “So I don’t think it should be a surprise if the deaths start to rise again.”

___

WASHINGTON — U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says the nation’s schools must reopen this fall and be “fully operational” even as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge around the country. She says anything short of a full reopening would fail students and taxpayers.

DeVos made the comments during a call with governors as the Trump administration launched an all-out effort to get schools and colleges to reopen. Audio of the call was obtained by The Associated Press.

“Ultimately, it’s not a matter of if schools need to open, it’s a matter of how. School must reopen, they must be fully operational. And how that happens is best left to education and community leaders,” DeVos told governors.

DeVos slammed districts that are planning to offer in-person instruction only a few days a week. She called out Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia, which is asking families to decide between fully remote instruction or two days a week in the classroom.

The educvation secretary also criticized schools’ past distance education efforts during the pandemic, saying there were schools that “didn’t figure out how to serve students or who just gave up and didn’t try.”

–Alan Suderman contributed to this report.

___

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus’ severity.

Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in the capital of Brasilia.

“I’m well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendation,” Bolsonaro said.

___

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has tested negative for the coronavirus Tuesday, a day after announcing he was going into isolation after being in contact with a lawmaker who tested positive.

“My girls and I tested negative for COVID-19,” Reeves wrote in a tweet. “Limited contact with the people who were diagnosed, but better safe than sorry! If someone you know gets the virus, get a test!”

Reeves has not identified the lawmaker who tested positive and with whom he had brief contact last week. During a Facebook Live video Monday, Reeves said a “large number” of legislators have tested positive for the virus. The Mississippi Department of Health has not released more information.

The governor was in close contact last week with House Speaker Philip Gunn during the signing of a bill that removed the Confederate emblem from Mississippi’s state flag. Gunn announced Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.