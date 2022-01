NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 27-year-old father was arrested after his 1-year-old baby who was shot several times at the corner of Decatur and Spain streets in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Corey R. Davis was allegedly involved in the shooting of the child at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. The victim was taken to the hospital afterward with multiple gunshot wounds.