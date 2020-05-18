Spit banned but sweat OK to polish cricket balls amid virus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The use of saliva to polish cricket balls is set to be prohibited as part of changes to regulations recommended by the sport’s world governing body during the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cricket Council says sweat can still be used to polish the ball because medical advice shows “it is highly unlikely that the virus can be transmitted” via that route.

The ICC committee also recommends local match officials be appointed in the short term given the challenges of international travel.

If there are no match officials available from the elite panel, the best local officials from the international panel will be chosen.

