Epic struggle in Spanish vote between left and right parties

People line up outside a polling station to cast their vote for the general election in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov.10, 2019. Spain holds its second national election this year after Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez failed to win support for his government in a fractured Parliament. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

MADRID (AP) — Polls have closed in Spain’s national election, where left-wing and right-wing parties are competing fiercely to win enough support to form the next coalition government and a far-right party is poised to become a major political force.

A survey by Spain’s public broadcaster that was released as the polls closed predicts that the ruling Socialists will capture the most votes in the country’s second election this year but will drop up to nine seats and be even further from putting together a parliamentary majority.

In the last vote in April, the Socialists won 123 seats in the parliament’s lower house, 53 seats short of a majority.The RTVE’s survey predicts incumbent Socialists would get between 114 to 119 seats. That would be short from a majority even with the votes of the lawmakers of its natural ally, United We Can, which would get 30 to 34, according to RTVE’s survey.

The survey also shows that the far-right Vox party is poised to become Spain’s third-biggest political force only six months after it debuted in the country’s parliament. It predicted that Vox, which backs tougher sanctions against both regional separatists and immigrants, would win between 56 to 59 seats in the Congress of Deputies, the parliament’s lower house, more than doubling its current allocation of 24.

The RTVE survey, which polled more than 13,000 voters between Oct. 25 and Sunday’s ballot, signaled that Spain may run into another political stalemate. It had a margin of error of 0.82 percentage points.

The entire 350-seat lower house and 208 senators were being elected Sunday, chosen by Spain’s 37 million eligible voters.

Earlier in the day, a leading leftist party pledged to help Spain’s incumbent Socialists in hopes of staving off a possible right-wing coalition government that could include the far-right Vox party.

Spain’s United We Can party leader Pablo Iglesias said he will offer assistance to the Socialists, led by interim Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, to form a stable leftist government. Sunday’s election was called after the Socialists and United We Can —currently Spain’s fourth-largest party in parliament— failed to reach an agreement following the last election in April.

“We think that combining the courage of United We Can and the experience of the Socialist party we can convert our country into a reference point for social policies,” Iglesias said Sunday.

Spain’s four main parties have focused their campaigns on how to deal with the independence push in the northeastern region of Catalonia and the feared surge of Vox.

Vox has already joined forces with Spain’s two right-of-center parties to take over many city and regional governments. Those three groups would readily band together to oust Sánchez, who is seen by the right-wing opposition as too soft on the Catalan secessionist movement

Polls suggest that turnout could be a factor, with voter fatigue looming. As of 6 p.m., 56.8% of eligible voters had cast ballots, down from 60.7% in the April 28 election.

Julia Giobelina, a 34-year-old web designer from Madrid, was angry at having to vote for the second time in less than seven months but said she cast her ballot in hopes of stopping the rise of Vox.

“They are the new fascism,” Giobelina said. “We citizens need to stand against privatization of health care and other public services.”

Spain returned to democracy in the late 1970s after a near four-decade right-wing dictatorship under the late Gen. Francisco Franco. The country used to take pride in claiming that no far-right group had seats in the national parliament, unlike the rest of Europe. The Socialists’ victory in April was still seen by many as a respite for Europe, where right-wing parties had gained much ground in countries such as France, Hungary, Italy and Poland.

But Vox, headed by Santiago Abascal, is trying to capitalize on Spanish nationalist sentiment stirred up by the Catalan conflict. Many right-wingers were also not pleased by the Socialist government’s exhumation of Franco’s remains last month from his gargantuan mausoleum so he could no longer be exalted in a public place.

Dozens of people on Sunday cheered and shouted “President! President!” as Abascal voted in Madrid.

“Only by getting rid of Sánchez we can preserve Spain as it is, not by reaching agreements with the (Catalan) separatists,” said Alfonso Pedro Monestilla, a 59-year-old civil servant who cast his ballot for Vox.

__

AP journalists Renata Brito and Joseph Wilson in Barcelona contributed to this report.