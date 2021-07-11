Southern Spain bakes under hot air blast from Africa

A man cools off in a fountain in Cordoba, southern Spain, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Spain is suffering a weekend of record-breaking high temperatures, with the thermometer set to top 44 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) in some areas. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Southern Spain sweltered under intense heat for a second straight day on Sunday, when thermometers were expected to reach well over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in large swathes of the European Union country.

A mass of hot air carrying dust and sand from Africa was forecast to push temperatures 5-to-10 degrees Celsius above average in many areas of the country.

The State Meteorological Agency issued warnings for extremely hot weather for most of southern and central Spain. Forecasts indicate 44 degrees Celsius (111 F) could potentially be hit in several points in southern Spain.

Spain’s highest temperature on record is 49 degrees Celsius (120 F).

Spain’s Mediterranean coast and its Balearic Islands will bear the brunt of the blast of hot air on Monday while a cool front relieves the peninsula.