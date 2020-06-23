South Korean activist floats leaflets to North amid tensions

This June 22, 2020, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an inter-Korean liaison office building after being blown up at a shuttered joint industrial park in Kaesong, North Korea. The North blew up the liaison office building just north of the heavily armed border with South Korea on June 16, 2020 in a carefully choreographed, largely symbolic display of anger. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean group launched hundreds of thousands of leaflets by balloon across the border with North Korea overnight, an activist said Tuesday, despite Pyongyang repeatedly warning it that it will retaliate against such actions.

Activist Park Sang-hak said his organization floated 20 huge balloons carrying 500,000 leaflets, 2,000 one-dollar bills and small books on North Korea from the border town of Paju on Monday night.

Park, formerly a North Korean who fled to South Korea, said in a statement his leafleting is “a struggle for justice for the sake of liberation of” North Koreans.

The move is certain to intensify already high tensions between the Koreas. North Korea recently abruptly raised its rhetoric against South Korean civilian leafleting, destroyed an empty, Seoul-built liaison office on its territory and pushed to resume its psychological warfare against the South.

Local officials in South Korea said they were looking into the account and may ask police to investigate it as a potential safety threat to front-line residents.

Calling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “an evil” and his rule “barbarism,” Park said he’ll keep sending anti-Kim leaflets.

“Though North Korean residents have become modern-day slaves with no basic rights, don’t they have the rights to know the truth?” he said.

South Korean officials have vowed to ban leafleting and said they would press charges against Park and other anti-Pyongyang activists for allegedly raising animosities and potentially endangering front-line border residents. In 2014, North Korean troops opened fire at propaganda balloons flying toward their territory, triggering an exchange of fire that caused no known causalities.

Park accused South Korea’s liberal government of sympathizing with North Korea or caving to its threats. Park’s brother, another activist also formerly from North Korea, last week canceled plans to release bottles filled with dried rice and face masks from a front-line island.

Gyeonggi province, which governs Paju, has earlier issued an administrative order prohibiting activists from entering certain border areas including Paju to fly leaflets to the North.

If Park’s leafleting is confirmed, Gyeonggi official Kim Min-yeong said the province will demand police investigate him. The penalty for violations is a year in prison or a maximum 10 million won ($8,200) fine.

The provincial office said in a statement Tuesday it had separately requested police investigate four activists’ groups, including Park’s, for alleged fraud, diversion of official funds and other charges. It said the four groups have been accused of exploiting leafleting as way to collect donations as part of money-making businesses, rather than North Korea human rights movements.

North Korea does not tolerate outside criticism of its ruling family, who enjoy a strong personality cult built by North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, whose military’s surprise invasion on South Korea triggered a devastating three-year war in June 1950.

Park previously said he would push to drop a million leaflets over the border around Thursday, the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. A large banner that Park said was flown to North Korea with the leaflets Monday shows the image of Kim Il Sung and accuses him of “the slaughter of (the Korean) people” and urges North Koreans to rise up against the Kim family’s rule, according to photos distributed by Park.

At least one of the banners and a balloon with leaflets were found to have landed in Hongcheon, a South Korean town southeast of Paju, not North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported. Hongcheon police said they couldn’t immediately confirm the report.

In recent weeks, North Korea has unleashed insults against leafleting activists like Park, describing them as “human scum” and “mongrel dogs.” It said it would also take a series of steps to nullify 2018 tension-reduction deals with South Korea. On Monday, North Korea’s state media said it had manufactured 12 million propaganda leaflets to be floated toward South Korea in what it said would be the largest-ever anti-Seoul leafleting campaign.

Experts say North Korea is likely using the South Korean civilian leafleting as a chance to boost its internal unity and apply more pressure on Seoul and Washington amid stalled nuclear talks.

While Seoul has sometimes sent police to block activists from leafleting during sensitive times, it had previously resisted North Korea’s calls for a ban, saying the activists were exercising their freedom of speech.

Seoul’s recent moves against leafleting have drawn criticism that the government is sacrificing democratic principles to keep alive its push for inter-Korean engagement.