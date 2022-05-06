THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Netherlands said Friday that two people have been killed and two seriously wounded in a shooting at a countryside home for people with disabilities on a farm near the city of Rotterdam.

Rotterdam police tweeted that “the suspect has been arrested and the firearm has been seized,” following the shootings at Molensingel, on the outskirts of Alblasserdam.

“The witnesses are being taken care of, help is being arranged for them,” police said.

Dutch media said a woman and a teenage girl were killed, and those wounded were a teenage boy and a young woman. The alleged shooter, a 38-year-old man, was known to police for minor disturbances but had no criminal record. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

First responders and a number of helicopters were out at the scene. People were urged to stay away from the area.

The farm is a haven for young people and adults, mostly with disabilities or mental illness. It’s also shelter for teenagers and adults who are trying to get their lives back on track, according to its website.