1  of  63
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS ALTAMONT SCHOOL ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS BESSEMER ACADEMY SCHOOL BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS BROOKHILLS EARLY LEARNING CENTER CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CASA PRESCHOOL CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS CORNERSTONE SCHOOLS OF ALABAMA CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS EPHESUS ACADEMY ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS GLEN IRIS BAPTIST SCHOOL GOSPEL LIGHT BAPTIST ACADEMY IN HELENA GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY HALE COUNTY SCHOOLS HOMEWOOD CHURCH OF CHRIST DAY SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS HUNTER STREET BAPTIST WEEKDAY INDIAN SPRINGS SCHOOL JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS KIDDIE ACADEMY OF BIRMINGHAM LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS MARION COUNTY SCHOOLS MITCHELL’S PLACE SCHOOL MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY SCHOOLS MT. PILGRIM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY AND DAYCARE NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PELHAM CITY SCHOOLS PELL CITY SCHOOLS PRIMROSE SCHOOL AT LIBERTY PARK SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS ST. JAMES CATHOLIC SCHOOL – GADSDEN SUMITON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SYLACAUGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS THE DONOHO SCHOOL THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS VESTAVIA HILLS CITY SCHOOLS VICTORY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL AND PRESCHOOL WALKER COUNTY SCHOOLS WEST BROOK CHRISTIAN WESTWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH

Pope to visit Malta on May 31 in first foreign trip of 2020

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, Pope Francis attends a feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecology, at the Vatican. Pope Francis will mark the fifth anniversary of his ecological manifesto by visiting a southern Italian region where decades of toxic-waste dumping by the mob have polluted the environment and sickened its people. The diocese of Acerra announced Francis’ May 24 visit on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis will visit the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on May 31, the Vatican said Monday, confirming the Pope’s first foreign trip for the year.

Maltese Archbishop Charles Scicluna said he expected the visit would highlight the need for Malta to welcome migrants, despite its small size.

The Pope has reminded the world that “We need to welcome each other, to forgive each other, and to welcome migrants who knock on the shores of our islands seeking a safe haven and human dignity,” Scicluna said in announcing the visit.

In December, Francis met with outgoing Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who resigned amid the fallout of the investigation into the 2017 murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Scicluna suggested the continuing crisis of the murder would also be addressed during the visit, saying Maltese would take the opportunity of Francis’ visit “to heal wounds that have wounded our social fabric.”

Malta’s two top churchman are very close to Francis.

Scicluna is the Vatican’s longtime sex crimes prosecutor who helped turn Francis around on the issue after the Argentine pope botched his handling of the abuse scandal in Chile. Scicluna is based in Valletta but also retains a senior position in the Vatican office that handles abuse cases.

Bishop Mario Grech heads the Catholic Church on the Maltese island of Gozo. He was named by Francis last year to take over the Vatican office that coordinates the synod of bishops, the meetings to debate matters of importance to the church.

As a bishops conference, they were among the first to actively endorse Francis’ opening to allow divorced and civilly remarried Catholics to receive the sacraments.

Pope John Paul II visited Malta twice during his quarter-century papacy, and Pope Benedict XVI visited once in 2010.

Other rumored trips for Francis include a visit to Indonesia and East Timor in the second half of 2020.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories