Mexico seizes 2 tons of meth, 8 tons of marijuana, fentanyl

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican soldiers have seized a huge drug stash at a house in the border city of Tijuana, including about two tons of methamphetamine, eight tons of marijuana and 131,500 pills containing the synthetic opioid fentanyl.
The Defense Department said Thursday that the haul included about 190 pounds (89 kilograms) of cocaine.
No arrests were reported.
The drugs, some packed into plastic containers and neatly packed into cardboard boxes, appeared to be destined for export to the United States. Such multi-drug shipments have become routine in the cross-border drug trade.
