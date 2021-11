BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Vanessa Hudgens may have first came to fame through the "High School Musical" trilogy, but the actress may be better known lately for another trilogy: "The Princess Switch."

Over a full decade after her debut in "High School Musical," Hudgens starred in the 2018 holiday film "The Princess Switch," playing two characters in her first Netflix original movie. Hudgens took on the roles of Stacy, a baker from Chicago, and Margaret, the fiancé of the prince from the fictional country of Belgravia, where Stacy has traveled to compete in a baking competition. When the pair meets, they are stunned by their similar appearances. Tired of the attention a future-princess receives, Margaret sees an opportunity for momentary peace in Stacy and suggests the pair switch lives Parent Trap style. While Stacy is hesitant, she eventually agrees.