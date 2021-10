MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police say an infant has died from injuries he received during a two-vehicle crash in Alabama that involved an ambulance.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman told the Montgomery Advertiser that 4-month-old Israel Barrera was critically injured in the wreck on Tuesday afternoon. He died at a hospital. The ambulance and a Nissan Altima, in which the baby was a passenger, collided. The cause is still under investigation.