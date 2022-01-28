BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As President Joe Biden warns Ukraine about a possibility that Russian forces could take military action next month, one Hoover rabbi has been in contact with his constituents in the eastern European country.

David Schneier, a rabbi at Beth Hallel in Hoover, lived in Ukraine for over 24 years and still has relationships with those living in the country. He spoke with CBS 42 about his conversations with the Jewish congregation.

“Today, one of the leaders in Odesa, Ukraine told me that people in the congregation are packing their suitcases with valuables and documents, passports, getting ready to flee the country,” Scheier said.

The rabbi is hoping the US and other western powers protect Ukraine from possible invasion from Russia.