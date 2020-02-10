1  of  63
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS ALTAMONT SCHOOL ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS BESSEMER ACADEMY SCHOOL BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS BROOKHILLS EARLY LEARNING CENTER CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CASA PRESCHOOL CHEROKEE COUNTY SCHOOLS CORNERSTONE SCHOOLS OF ALABAMA CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS EPHESUS ACADEMY ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS GLEN IRIS BAPTIST SCHOOL GOSPEL LIGHT BAPTIST ACADEMY IN HELENA GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY HALE COUNTY SCHOOLS HOMEWOOD CHURCH OF CHRIST DAY SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS HUNTER STREET BAPTIST WEEKDAY INDIAN SPRINGS SCHOOL JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS KIDDIE ACADEMY OF BIRMINGHAM LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS MARION COUNTY SCHOOLS MITCHELL’S PLACE SCHOOL MOUNTAIN BROOK CITY SCHOOLS MT. PILGRIM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY AND DAYCARE NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PELHAM CITY SCHOOLS PELL CITY SCHOOLS PRIMROSE SCHOOL AT LIBERTY PARK SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS SHELTON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS ST. JAMES CATHOLIC SCHOOL – GADSDEN SUMITON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SYLACAUGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS THE DONOHO SCHOOL THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS VESTAVIA HILLS CITY SCHOOLS VICTORY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL AND PRESCHOOL WALKER COUNTY SCHOOLS WEST BROOK CHRISTIAN WESTWOOD BAPTIST CHURCH

EU official: Fast response to Albania quake raises support

International

by: LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A fast response by the European Union to the earthquake in Albania that killed 51 people has increased the bloc’s popularity among the tiny Western Balkan country’s population, according to an EU official.

A survey published Monday on the Albanian public perception of the EU showed that support for Albania’s membership in the bloc grew from 93% in 2018 to 97% last year.

“Apparently the EU’s fast response to Albania’s earthquake has had its impact on the people’s support to join (the bloc),” said Luigi Soreca, the EU’s delegation ambassador to Tirana.

The 6.3-magnitude earthquake on Nov. 26 also left 17,000 others homeless and caused $1.1 billion (1 billion euros) in damages.

The first decision that was made by the new European Commission team that took its post in early December was a 13 million-euro ($14 million) grant to assist Albania’s quake efforts.

Brussels led the international efforts of around 780 rescuers rushing to the country to help prevent more deaths, most of them coming from EU member states.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is heading an international donors’ conference next week in Brussels to assist Albania’s reconstruction efforts.

Albania and North Macedonia are expecting that the EU will likely decide this spring in favor of launching full membership negotiations following the adoption of a new methodology, which apparently has pleased France, the main opponent of taking that step last October.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories