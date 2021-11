BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Police arrested four people inside the Riverchase Galleria on Black Friday following a peaceful protest of the Thanksgiving 2018 death of EJ Bradford.

Video posted on social media showed multiple protesters inside the mall shouting "Hoover murdered EJ" and "Black lives matter." Eventually, the protesters can be seen unfurling a banner from the mall's second floor that said "HOOVER MURDERED EJ BRADFORD #HooverWrong #EJBradford."