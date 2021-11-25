Czech President Milos Zeman discharged from hospital

FILE – President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman addresses the media during a joint press conference after their meeting at the Hofburg palace with the Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna, Austria, June 10, 2021. Czech President Milos Zeman was released on Thursday Nov. 25, 2021, from the Czech capital’s military hospital after his condition improved. Zeman was rushed to the clinic on Oct. 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament to be treated in an intensive care unit. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman was discharged Thursday from the Czech capital’s military hospital after his condition improved.

Zeman, 77, was rushed to the clinic on Oct. 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament, to be treated in an intensive care unit. His condition was attributed to an unspecified chronic disease.

The hospital said Thursday it would have preferred Zeman to remain hospitalized, but accepted his decision to leave due to a “significant improvement” in his condition.

The president will recuperate at the presidential chateaux in Lany, just west of Prague.

Zeman is a heavy smoker and drinker who has suffered from diabetes. He has trouble walking and has been using a wheelchair.

As president, Zeman has a key role in establishing a new government following the election. On Friday, he’s set to swear in Petr Fiala, the leader of a coalition that won the election, the country’s new prime minister.

A three-party, liberal-conservative coalition known as Together, composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party, led the election with a 27.8% share of the vote.

Together teamed up with a liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN — a group of mayors and independent candidates — which came in third place with 15.6% of votes.

The new partnership will hold 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition.

The five parties have signed a deal to rule together. It wasn’t immediately clear when Zeman might appoint the entire government.