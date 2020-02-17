SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rican officials say they have seized more than 5 tons of cocaine, the largest such haul in the Central American country’s history.
The Public Security Ministry said the 5,048 kilograms (11,128 pounds) of cocaine were found Saturday evening in a shipping container at the Caribbean port of Moin.
The container supposedly held ornamental plants and was destined for Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Police say that as of Sunday, the only person detained in connection with the new seizure is a 46-year-old Costa Rican who had driven the shipment to the port.
LATEST POSTS
- Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to be prepared
- Costa Rica seizes 5 tons of cocaine headed for Netherlands
- Gas pipeline rupture causes interstate closure, evacuations in Texas
- Live at 1pm ET: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500
- Physical exams to detect heart disease