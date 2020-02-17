Costa Rica seizes 5 tons of cocaine headed for Netherlands

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rican officials say they have seized more than 5 tons of cocaine, the largest such haul in the Central American country’s history.

The Public Security Ministry said the 5,048 kilograms (11,128 pounds) of cocaine were found Saturday evening in a shipping container at the Caribbean port of Moin.

The container supposedly held ornamental plants and was destined for Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Police say that as of Sunday, the only person detained in connection with the new seizure is a 46-year-old Costa Rican who had driven the shipment to the port.

