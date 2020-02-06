1  of  21
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOL CASA PRESCHOOL AT ASBURY CHURCH OF BROOK HILL EARLY LEARNING CENTER COOSA COUNTY SCHOOLS GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY HAPPY KIDS LEARNING CENTER HIGHLAND SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CHURCH OF CHRIST DAY SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HUNTER STREET BAPTIST WEEKDAY JACKSONVILLE STATE UNIVERSITY KIDDIE ACADEMY MT. PILGRAM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE OLIVET MONUMENTAL BAPTIST CHURCH DAYCARE RANDOLPH COUNTY SCHOOLS ROCK CREEK DAYCARE SOUTHMINSTER DAY SCHOOL THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE

Chinese doctor who warned of the coronavirus has died

International

by: CNN Newsource,

Posted: / Updated:

WUHAN, CHINA (WIAT/CNN Newsource) — Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower doctor who warned the public of a potential “SARS-like” disease in December 2019, died of coronavirus in Wuhan on Thursday night (local time), according to several state media reports.

Dr. Li Wenliang was questioned by local health authorities and was later summoned by Wuhan police to sign a reprimand letter in which he was accused of “spreading rumors online” and “severely disrupting social order.”

Dr.Li was hospitalized on Jan.12 after he contracted the virus from his patient and he was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Feb.1.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events