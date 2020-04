LONDON (AP) — Dr. Meenal Viz cut a solitary figure as she staged a one-woman protest outside the prime minister’s Downing Street residence. She held a hand-lettered placard bearing a simple message: “Protect Healthcare Workers.”

But she wasn’t truly alone. Four weeks after the British government ordered most people to stay indoors to slow the spread of the coronavirus, health care workers across the country complain they still do not have enough masks, face shields, gowns and other protective equipment. Hospital officials have threatened to discipline workers if they do not stop publicizing the problem, they say.