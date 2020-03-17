1  of  24
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Greater Birmingham Ministries Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS PUBLIX REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS

Belgium police probe suspicious vehicle near US Embassy

International
Posted: / Updated:

BRUSSELS (AP) — Brussels police said they were investigating a “suspicious vehicle” near the U.S. Embassy on Tuesday and they have a bomb squad on the way.

The area has been cordoned off and a large security perimeter has been set up around the vehicle, Brussels-Ixelles police spokeswoman Ilse Van de keere told The Associated Press.

The U.S. Embassy is located in the European quarter hosting European Union institutions.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway system and at an airport in March 2016. Extra police and soldiers have become a common sight in crowded areas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories