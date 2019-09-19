Interim superintendent named for Alabama school district

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school district has a new leader.

Jefferson County Schools has named Dr. Walter Gonsoulin as interim superintendent.

News outlets report Gonsoulin will start Sept. 27, the day after Dr. Craig Pouncey ends his term. Gonsoulin is currently the deputy superintendent of school and community support.

Pouncey officially resigned Wednesday after five years in the post. He’s leaving to take over as president of Coastal Alabama Community College.

The Jefferson County Board of Education will have up to 180 days to name a new superintendent and 90 days to publicly announce the process for the superintendent search. It is required to post a 30-day vacancy for the superintendent position.

