Inspirational Shelby County man basis for new documentary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inspirational movie is almost complete about a beloved Shelby County grocery bagger named Joey Hale.

What makes him so special?

It’s a story that starts with a little boy who cheated death at least twice.

“Joey has trouble walking. He has trouble talking. He doesn’t hear well. His vision is not the best, but he makes it through everyday, and he does it with a good attitude,” Jeanne Hale, Joey’s mom, said.

I first met Joey about 17 years ago. I was a stressed out mom of two. Joey was always smiling.

“I remember your kids when they were young. I pushed them around in the kiddie car,” Joey recalled.

Over time Joey shared his story with me. When he was 5, his family was involved in a crash with a drunk driver. His dad and sister had to learn to walk again. Joey had a skull fracture. But the tough times did not end there.

When he was 12, Joey ended up back in the hospital after doctors found a brain tumor.

“It was very tough not knowing if your kid is gonna live or not. It was tough,” Darby Hale, Joey’s father, said.

He survived, but could not walk or talk. It was a daily struggle.

“I just wanted to get back to normal,” Joey said.

This is where the San Diego Chargers come into play. Joey was a huge fan and his dad mentioned it to family friend Terry Henley, a former Auburn football player who had a friend at the Chargers. Henley made it happen, and the Hales’ flew to San Diego.

“He couldn’t even walk. He was in a wheelchair, but he had so much pride. When players came out of the dressing room, he wanted to stand and be like them,” Terry Henley said.

The team had a challenge for Joey for his next visit.

“‘Joey, if you walk out onto the field next year, I’ll bring a limo to pick you up at the hotel,” recalled Joey.

Former Auburn standout Lionel ‘Little Train’ James remembers that second trip a year later.

“We see him and he’s walking, not in a wheelchair. The whole team turned around and looked. Dan Fouts said ‘I can’t believe it! I can’t believe he’s walking. That ain’t the same guy!'” said James.

He beat the odds, walking and talking a year out from tumor surgery and inspired NFL players while doing so.

The film in the works about his life? It happened from a chance meeting in the grocery store parking lot with a customer turned filmmaker.

We will show you a sneak peak of the movie Wednesday morning on CBS 42 Morning News.