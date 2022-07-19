The Limestone Correctional Facility is located in Harvest and run by the Alabama Department of Corrections. (WHNT Photo)

HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) – A stabbing left an inmate injured at Limestone Correctional Facility.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Brian K. Shelton, 37, was found unresponsive in his bed on Friday, July 15. He was taken to the health care unit, where staff discovered he had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

ADOC said the agency’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating.

The stabbing is the fourth incident involving an inmate in the last three months. Montroreous Heard, 25, and Kevin Lucy, 28, were assaulted in separate incidents on May 27 and 28; Luther Glenn, 52, was assaulted on June 12.

Shelton pleaded guilty to a Mobile County first-degree burglary in 2004 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.