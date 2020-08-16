Piedmont jail inmate’s death under investigation

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (8/17): The inmate has been identified as John Wayne Snider.

Original (8/16): Piedmont Police Department found an inmate unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning, the chief reported.

At 11:05 a.m., police officers found a 30-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell, Piedmont PD reports. Officers immediately began CPR and notified Piedmont Rescue Squad. Once Piedmont Rescue Squad arrived, it was determined that the inmate was dead.

At this time, the inmate’s name is being withheld.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County Coroner’s Officer are investigating the death.

