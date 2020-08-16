Piedmont jail inmate’s death under investigation

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — Update (8/17): The inmate has been identified as John Wayne Snider.
Original (8/16): Piedmont Police Department found an inmate unresponsive in his cell Sunday morning, the chief reported.
At 11:05 a.m., police officers found a 30-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell, Piedmont PD reports. Officers immediately began CPR and notified Piedmont Rescue Squad. Once Piedmont Rescue Squad arrived, it was determined that the inmate was dead.
At this time, the inmate’s name is being withheld.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County Coroner’s Officer are investigating the death.
LATEST POSTS
- Over $750K raised for slain boy’s funeral in North Carolina
- Portland protesters beat driver unconscious after pulling him from his truck
- Newsfeed Now: Wildfires in the West; DNC gets underway this week
- Human skull found Saturday in Shelby County
- With flu season looming, health experts fear ‘twindemic’