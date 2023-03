BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of one of its inmates.

James Clayton Nelson, 57, was pronounced dead at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nelson was found around 11 a.m. and later pronounced dead. At this time, no foul play is suspected in Nelson’s death.

The circumstances surrounding Nelson’s death are under investigation.