ATMORE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a prison in south Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Edward Williams, 41, escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility around 9:20 a.m. Sunday.

Williams is 6′ 1″ tall, weighs 143 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan-colored state inmate uniform.

Anyone with information on his location should call ADOC at (800) 831-8825. Williams was sentenced to prison in 2004 in connection with a Jefferson County robbery.