MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from prison Saturday morning.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Mitchell Dilan Lindsey, 29, escaped from Kilby Correctional Facility just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

He is 6′ 2″ tall, weighs 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown/khaki-colored prison uniform.

Anyone with information on his location should contact their local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825.

Lindsey was sentenced to life in prison on a murder charge out of Morgan County back in 2015.