HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) – An inmate was injured in an assault Sunday at a North Alabama prison.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Luther Glenn, 52, was involved in an inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Glenn, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of assault in Jefferson County, was taken to Crestwood Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

ADOC said officials were unable to find the weapon used in the assault.

The incident was still under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

The incident is the third in just over two weeks at the prison, which houses the most ADOC inmates. Two inmates were assaulted on two consecutive days, May 27 and 28. ADOC had no additional information on those incidents as of Tuesday.