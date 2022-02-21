BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The rising cost of food due to inflation continues to impact grocery stores and consumers nationwide.

UAB Economist Dr. Joshua Robinson said food is among the highest traded items and that’s why we’re continuing to see price increases.

Local Source Market & Grocery Owner Justin Petruff said they are paying more for packaged materials as a result of inflation. However, Petruff added that in his industry local farmers create their own market. This means cost for food has not increased due to transportation and supply chain issues. This comes as many larger grocery store chains are facing challenges with rising costs.

“A lot of the prepared meals that require packaging or jars, pantry goods, some of those things we have seen a slight increase, maybe 10%,” Petruff said.

Lawmakers are now considering the grocery tax elimination bill that could change how much Alabamians are paying for their food.

“It certainly alleviates part of the problem. Now, will that stop the inflation from happening? No, it would not. It would just probably alleviate the impact on the consumer a little bit and then of course we have to figure out where else to pull the money from,” Dr. Joshua Robinson said.

Robinson adds we should expect rising costs of inflation to last throughout the remainder of the year. He said the Federal Reserve making changes too quickly could lead to a potential recession.