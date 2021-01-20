Inauguration Day from the perspective of future voters, middle schoolers taking civics

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — As President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office Wednesday, many students across America watched the ceremony from their classrooms.
Those students learning about the democratic process in their civics classes this past semester likely know more than their given credit for.
CBS 42 visited Prince of Peace Catholic School in Hoover to ask a couple civically intrigued seventh graders, Andy Everett and Rachel Swetz, what they took away from Inauguration Day 2021.
