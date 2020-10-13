Impact of potentially expanding stadium capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Stadium capacity at Bryant-Denny Stadium is limited to just 20%.

Much debate surrounds if SEC programs will begin lifting restrictions for stadium capacity.

Tuscaloosa City Councilor Lee Busby says interest in changing capacity most likely stems from other universities that have already started letting more people into their stadiums.

The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, most recently approved stadium capacity limitations statewide to be lifted and University of Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen spoke out in favor of filling the stadium for their next game.

Councilor Busby says he has high hopes for changes soon at the University of Alabama but says he doesn’t expect any changes ahead of this weekend.

“I think if results keep improving you’ll see a transition back towards normalcy, across the board not just in stadium capacity, schools, restaurants, everything,” Busby said.

The University of Alabama will have the final approval for the expansion of stadium capacity.

Alabama Athletics says right now they have not expanded it, due to following CDC guidelines related to social distancing.

LATEST POSTS