Illegal dumping concerns in Bush Hills neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — The historic Bush Hills residential neighborhood centrally located between downtown Ensley and downtown Birmingham is the latest mark for illegal dumping.

Trash and debris has been dropped off on Eufaula Ave. and for some residents, its more than an eyesoar. “Looking at all of that takes away from my property value. I don’t want my property value to go down because all of a sudden we have all this illegal dumping.” said Dora Sims. Sims has been living in the neighborhood for 44 years and says other neighbors have been complaining to the city for weeks about the dumping on and says it will no longer be tolerated. “We are not going to stand for this. Our neighborhoods are just as valuable as all other neighborhoods across the City of Birmingham,” said Sims.

Our cameras spotted sofas, mattresses, other furniture and household items.

Birmingham City Councilor Steven Hoyt says some residents have been evicted and others have cleaned out a loved one’s house after death which has forced them to use the curbside for garbage because theres no alleyway for garbage collection. Hoyt said, “Apart of this is because we have not had service over this way in terms of picking up rubbish in probably about three to four months.”

According Birmingham Public Works “Bulk trash and Brush pick up” in Bush Hills should’ve happened on Jan. 2nd. The next is scheduled pick up is on Jan. 23rd. Garbage pick-up schedule remains the same on Tuesday and Friday.

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin will join community leaders in announcing a new initiative for neighborhoods on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The press conference will be outdoors in the Bush Hills community at 8 a.m. in the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue West. Enter at Seventh Avenue West and Eufaula Avenue.