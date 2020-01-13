Ill newborn recovered after parents take her from hospital

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Authorities say the parents of a seriously ill newborn have been arrested in Alabama after they took the child away from a Louisiana hospital.

Louisiana State Police say the baby girl was born early Sunday with a life-threatening condition. Police say she was to be transferred from Sabine Medical Center in western Louisiana to a hospital in Shreveport. But the parents left the medical center with her.

An endangered child alert was issued. And state police reported at mid-morning that the couple had been arrested in Monroeville, Alabama.

The baby girl was recovered and hospitalized in stable condition.

 LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events