Ill newborn recovered after parents take her from hospital

(AP) — Authorities say the parents of a seriously ill newborn have been arrested in Alabama after they took the child away from a Louisiana hospital.

Louisiana State Police say the baby girl was born early Sunday with a life-threatening condition. Police say she was to be transferred from Sabine Medical Center in western Louisiana to a hospital in Shreveport. But the parents left the medical center with her.

An endangered child alert was issued. And state police reported at mid-morning that the couple had been arrested in Monroeville, Alabama.

The baby girl was recovered and hospitalized in stable condition.

