If you’re thinking about traveling, do your research first

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – With cities around the Southeast working on reopening strategies, many people are considering traveling. But before you do so, it’s important to do your research. CBS 42 took a look at the reopening status of three cities that are popular destinations among Alabamians.

NEW ORLEANS

This popular vacation spot is also among the cities hit hardest by the pandemic. But Nola.com reports that the New Orleans has seen declines in the number of new cases for three weeks. And city leaders have put together a three-phase plan for reopening that could start May 15. That will depend on several factors including a continued decline. The city’s mayor also says testing must be able to reach at least four to five percent of the population each month. And leaders want to make sure people who contract COVID-19 can be isolated and all their contacts can be traced.

NASHVILLE

It’s only about three hours from Birmingham, so many central Alabamians visit the Music City. And like Birmingham, it’s under a safer-at-home order. That order expires Friday, and city leaders have a four-phase process for reopening. But they say it’s data-driven, not date-driven. So certain things have to happen before they start reopening, and they can roll back the less-restrictive orders once they begin, if the numbers necessitate it. So before visiting, you’ll want to see if the city has reopened, what phase it’s in and what that phase entails.

ATLANTA

Because it’s in Georgia, it has fewer restrictions than many other cities. Georgia’s governor lifted the state’s shelter-in-place order last week, so some businesses can reopen but they still have to follow certain guidelines. And according to CBS 46, many businesses have chosen not to open. Some malls, on the other hand, have reopened. So before you visit, do extensive research not only on the city’s policies and the state’s policies, but on the attractions you plan to visit while there.