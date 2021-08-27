Hurricane Ida predicted to be stronger than Hurricane Katrina at landfall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hurricane Ida is nearing the northern coast of Cuba with winds now at 80 miles per hour.

With Ida increasing in strength, and minimal interaction with land, Ida will continue to intensify. Tonight, Ida makes its first landfall. By Saturday, entering the Gulf, where sea surfaces temperatures are above 85 degrees, conditions will favor rapid strengthening.

As early as Saturday night, Ida will be a major hurricane. Final landfall is expected in southeast Louisiana Sunday afternoon to evening with winds over 140 miles per hour.

Here is what Alabama needs to prepare for and the full timeline:

1. Alabama’s coastal communities will be impacted first and align with Ida’s landfall. Surge heights expected to be between 2-5 feet in Mobile bay.

2. Central Alabama will need be prepared starting early Monday morning, as in the pre-dawn hours.

3. The storm will lift across Mississippi into North Alabama Tuesday.

4. By Wednesday, Ida will be weakening as the center of circulation moves towards the Tennessee valley.

At landfall, Ida will likely be stronger than Hurricane Katrina, which weakend to a Category 3 storm upon landfall. Ida will remain a Category 4 storm with winds between 100-140 miles per hour across the SE Louisiana coast. This will be felt well inland. Winds speeds 100 miles inland could still be close to 75 miles per hour, the equivalent to a Category 1 hurricane.

Alabama needs to monitor this closely. Our threats will start to increase late Sunday night and early Monday morning as the center of circulation starts to curve across Mississippi. Because Alabama will be on the right hand side of the storm, our threats are elevated. Wind speeds will be greatest Monday night. This is when we need to be ready for any quickly form up spin up tornadoes. The tornado threat will be greatest West of I-65 as that will be closest to the center of circulation. The tornado threat will go down into Tuesday but it will still be windy.





Heavy rain and flooding are also a big concern with Ida. West Alabama will receive a good amount of rain within 24-48 hours of landfall. Be ready for not only a messy Monday and Tuesday, but make sure if you live in areas prone to floods that you have a plan ready. With these bands of rain, there will be locally heavy rainfall.



The most important things right now is to make sure you have a good way to get those weather alerts.



Stay tuned to CBS 42 for the latest. Our CBS 42 storm team will be here tracking everything through the weekend and into next weekend. We are your first stop for storm updates.