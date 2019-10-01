Iceberg size of Los Angeles breaks off from Antarctica

(CNN) — Imagine the city of Los Angeles just floating out in the ocean. Well, that’s how big this iceberg is.

Named “D-28”, this 600 square mile chunk broke off the Amery Ice Shelf in Antarctica last week.

Scientists have been watching the area for two decades expecting an iceberg to break off 5-10 years ago.

Experts aren’t linking the event to climate change saying it is considered part of the ice shelf’s normal cycle.

The 315 billion ton iceberg could disrupt global shipping so it will still be tracked and monitored.