Hurricane Ian is losing strength, moving northeast, and will end up making a second U.S. landfall off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina Friday as a tropical storm. Winds are now at 90mph and is currently a Category 1 storm (10pm Advisory). Ian will likely weaken to a tropical storm befor sunrise Thursday.

Rain will remain a huge concern for Florida for the next 24 hours, then storm surge and heavy rain will become impactful for coastal Georgia and South Carolina. After making landfall (again) Friday, Ian will turn slightly inland bringing plenty of rain to north Georgia, east TN, to Charlotte, NC. Alabama gets spared from any major impacts, but we can’t rule a possible shower near the AL/GA state line Saturday or occasional sprinkle on Sunday. Most of Alabama stays dry.

Between now and the weekend Alabama will be breezy with wind gusts tomorrow between 20-25 mph. It’s a hold-your-hat kind of a day. Sunshine returns tomorrow and temps remain cool. Morning lows crisp, in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs stay in the 70s.

Weekend events will not be threatened by Ian. From Friday night football, where I would advise a light jacket, to a few clouds Sunday for the race. No major rain is anticipated for anyone. Fayetteville will be warm and sunny. Auburn will be cool and partly cloudy. A stray drop of rain is possible but not a concern.





Race weekend will be near perfect. Not too hot. Not too cold. And very little chance of rain. I would plan on some sleeves for the race, especially in the shade, as it will get a little crisp out there.