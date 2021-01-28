‘I know he’s with me’: Brother of Elliot Hernandez speaks following tragic loss in Fultondale tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Some of the families hit hardest by Monday’s EF-3 tornado in Fultondale include the Arizaga Hernandez’s. Their son, Elliot, was the lone fatality of the storm.

Christopher Arizaga, Elliott’s older brother, said he feels his brother’s presence with them now as his family mourns.

“I know he’s with me,” Christopher said. “With my mom, with my dad. We’re holding on to him actually. I know he’s helping us.”

Christopher said his family is heartbroken, but they are all doing well. His father, Oscar Arizaga is still in the ICU, recovering from his injuries.

The family said they would like Elliott to be remembered as the lovable, kind, positive young man he was. Christopher said his little brother had dreams of becoming a soccer goalie. Dreams that have now been cut short.

The family said this tragedy will make them stronger and they already feel Elliott watching over them.

“I love you, Elliott. I know you’ll always be in my heart, and thank you for always being with me,” Christopher said. “Just give us the strength to keep moving forward. Thank you for everything you’ve given me as a brother, I could never appreciate it more.”

The community response for the Arizaga Hernandez family has been overwhelming. Christopher said the donations have been heartwarming. He hopes to have a chance to give back to those that have helped his family.

