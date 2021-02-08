‘I feel so fortunate and blessed’: Thousands get vaccinated at Oxford site

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday was the first day of five that the Oxford Civic Center is operating as a vaccination site.

It’s expected that 5,000 shots of the Moderna vaccine will be administered this week and 1,000 will be administered each day. Vaccinations at the Oxford Civic Center are by appointment only and all appointments are filled.

Diane Davis is one of those that was vaccinated at the site on Monday. She found an appointment – her husband Mike had to look for an appointment elsewhere. Watch her first COVID-19 vaccination and hear about her experience above.