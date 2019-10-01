I-65 Shelby County lane expansion to be completed this week

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)– The end is in sight for portions of I-65 construction in Shelby County. Monday evening, the last of construction was underway as crew wrap up work to open the third lane for southbound traffic.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, commuters can enjoy a bit more wiggle room on the interstate as the orange cones are hauled away from exit 242 to 238.

The project has taken over a year and a half, but crews managed to stick to their schedule.

“The contractor has brought in a lot of extra resources to beat the deadline and get the work done on time. And so they’re finishing earlier than their deadline,” said Gary Smith, the ALDOT construction engineer for the Birmingham Area.

While the construction delays have caused some confusion and delay, commuters like Jim Manolio are glad to see the hard work pay off.

“Well because it’s a necessary evil. There’s no other way to accomplish something like that without construction. There will be a positive outcome at the end of it,” said Manolio.

The northbound lane expansion will be completed by Wednesday morning.

In the spring of next year, construction will pick back up as crews add two layers of asphalt to the interstate.

