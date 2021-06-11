I-59 bridge work over Edwards Lake Road could cause delays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, repairs on a bridge deck over Edwards Lake Road on I-59 will begin.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will make the repairs of a large hole that has formed on the 50-year-old bridge. The construction work will cause the highway to be partially closed.

While repairs are being made along the bridge, officials are looking at long-term solutions to permanently fix the area.

“The long-term goal is to look at making some major changes to the bridge deck as a part of an additional lane project that is scheduled for I-59 between I-459 and Chalker Mountain Road,” ALDOT Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard said.

While repairs are being made this weekend, travelers are encouraged to use patience and consider taking an another route, such as Highway 11. Repairs are expected to be finished first thing Monday morning.