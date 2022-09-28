Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3:05 (EDT). Winds estimated at 150 mph with a central pressure of 940 mb.



Ian continues to track northeastward across southwest Florida. As the storms moves inland, the bands have a high probability of producing heavy rain and tornadoes. Any areas that have gotten a bit more sunshine and their air temps have warmed into the upper 70s or lower80s will have the maximum risk.