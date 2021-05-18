Huntsville woman’s motorized wheelchair stolen from driveway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One Huntsville resident is asking for the communities help after her power wheelchair was stolen right out of her driveway.

Elnora Williams said her gray Hoveround motorized wheelchair was stolen on Saturday from outside her home in Southwest Huntsville.

Elenora Williams is on dialysis, is an amputee, and wheelchair-bound. Williams says just last week she got a new motorized wheelchair to replace her old one that quit working, something she waited patiently for.

“I got a new chair Wednesday and it’s like somebody been waiting to get this chair or something and they came along and took it on Saturday. I hadn’t had it for a whole week yet,” says Williams.

On Saturday she came home from a trip to the store and briefly left the chair outside.

“I acted like it didn’t want to start it kept going around about like and I told my niece lets just leave it, put me in this chair because I had to use the bathroom,” says Williams.

Minutes later, Williams the motorized chair was gone.

“I came right back out and it was gone. I don’t know what happened to it,” says Williams.

She believes someone might have taken the chair to sell.

“If they took it they took it to sell it or they took it to pawn it or you know sell it for scrap or something,” says Williams.

Williams says motorized chairs are expensive and will be hard to replace.

“Its hard to get through insurance. I’m in this chair but its hard for me to get around in this chair because I have arthritis in my hand so I cant push it like I need to and I don’t have anyone at home to push me so its going to be very hard for me to get around. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” says Williams.

Williams is asking people to be on the lookout for her gray Hoveround chair.

“Its got my weight on the bottom of it, from the dialysis center. They have to put your weight on it,” says Williams,

For now Williams is borrowing a wheelchair that she must push herself in.

Williams filed a police report and the investigation is ongoing. Huntsville Police say anyone with information can call the criminal investigations division of the department at 256-427-7270.