Huntsville police officer in critical condition after being shot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Emergency crews are responding to an officer with the Huntsville Police Department who was shot Friday evening.
WATCH: Huntsville Police Officer shot
According to sister station WHNT, the officer was shot on Levert Street in Huntsville. The officer has now been taken to the Huntsville Hospital in “critical condition.”
The officer, who is a 20-year veteran on the force, has not been identified yet. According to WHNT, the suspect is now in custody after a short police pursuit. The suspect was reportedly known to police.
Details of what led up to the shooting have not been released, although it was related to a drug investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.