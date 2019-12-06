Huntsville police officer in critical condition after being shot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Emergency crews are responding to an officer with the Huntsville Police Department who was shot Friday evening.

WATCH: Huntsville Police Officer shot

LIVE: Huntsville police are working an officer-involved shooting off Oakwood Avenue. Posted by CBS 42 on Friday, December 6, 2019

According to sister station WHNT, the officer was shot on Levert Street in Huntsville. The officer has now been taken to the Huntsville Hospital in “critical condition.”

HPD is currently working a possible officer involved shooting on Levert St. Media staging is at the northwest corner of Oakwood/Levert. @WAAYTV @waff48 @whnt @aremkus1 @rocketcitynow pic.twitter.com/SsHSCs920m — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) December 6, 2019

The officer, who is a 20-year veteran on the force, has not been identified yet. According to WHNT, the suspect is now in custody after a short police pursuit. The suspect was reportedly known to police.

Details of what led up to the shooting have not been released, although it was related to a drug investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

