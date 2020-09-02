Huntsville-Grissom rivalry game postponed after social media posts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley has postponed a city rivalry football game after concerns about some social media posts.

In a message sent out Wednesday afternoon, Finley said she decided to put off the game until Sept. 24 because of inappropriate social media posts created and shared by several students. Those posts, Finley said, took racially motivated and violent images and repurposed them as “rivalry material.”

“The students involved in this incident trivialized racism and violence,” Finley said. “Huntsville City Schools does not tolerate or condone racism or violence, and, frankly, I expect better of our students.”

The students responsible for the images will face punishment according to school district guidelines, Finley said.

Finley said postponing the game was not to punish other students, but rather to ensure the game environment will be safe and

I do want to state that postponing the football game isn’t intended to punish the students who strive to be all that we expect of our students. Instead, this postponement allows us to ensure the game environment “will be safe and serve as an opportunity for Huntsville and Grissom high schools to address the issues that these social media posts present.”

