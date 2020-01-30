Hunter raises concerns over Birmingham Water Works deal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — Andy Gagliano says he had a deal with the Birmingham Water Works that included 1,112 acres of Lake Purdy property leased for $17 per acre 6 1/2 years ago for hunting purposes, but that lease that was scrapped.

The total cost would’ve been $18,904 plus liability insurance. Gagliano questions how the Water Works board leased 6,300 acres to Mark Peeples for $20,000 a year which is a fraction of the price. “There has to be a reason why Waterworks is leasing that land for such a small amount of money today,” says Gagliano.

Birmingham Water Works board says they went into an agreement with Peeples as a way to combat trespassing and control the growing number of feral hogs along the watershed, while also gaining an additional source of revenue to benefit ratepayers. “I can’t speak about personal connections but I what I can say is that in 2013 there was a different board than 2019.,” says Rick Jackson with the Birmingham Water Works.

But George Munchus, a Birmingham Water Works board member, agrees with Gagliano. “To lease the land out for 20,000 for three dollars an acre, that’s just not a good business practice,” says Gagliano.

During Wednesday BWWB voted to continue the contract with Peeples who has interest in using the land as a hunting club. Other residents around Lake Purdy remain burden down with elongated fencing that’s built between their homes and the lake and have been against hunting.



But for Gagliano, who believes that property needs to be hunted, says there is a better and more equitable way for handling the leasing process and wanted to know why that process wasn’t pursued by the decision makers at the Water Works. “That land should be leasing for over 20 dollars an acre,” says Gagliano.